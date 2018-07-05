The CEO SleepOut has seemingly backtracked on plans to allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in former president Nelson Mandela’s Robben Island prison cell – an experience that would have cost at least $250‚000 – about R3.4m.

Details of the “Robben Island – Room Bid” were originally published on the organisation’s website.

However‚ by Wednesday night that page had been removed from the site with an “Error 404 page not found” notification instead displaying.

But the cover image on its Facebook page – @TheSleepOutMovement – at 9.15pm on Wednesday still advertised the “Nelson Mandela Legacy SleepOut – Robben Island Edition” on July 18.

The apparent decision to cancel the event comes as the Robben Island Museum itself lashed out at the idea.

Robben Island Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said staff were shocked to find out about the auction on the internet‚ like everyone else.