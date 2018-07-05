Grahamstown name change contested

A Grahamstown-based organisation is challenging the name change of the town to Makhanda. Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) said the recent notice published by arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa in the Government Gazette was defective. This was because it contained no reference to the fact that people had one month after the date of publication to object to the name change.

