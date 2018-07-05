From New Dawn to #RamaphosaMustFall in 140 days
After only 140 days as president‚ #RamaphosaMustFall‚ according to a hashtag that went viral on Thursday.
The petrol price hike on Wednesday appeared to be the trigger‚ with many of those joining the Twitter craze referring to how the cost of living had increased dramatically since Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma.
I knew it this guy came with his fancy english and now everything is expensive in this country.. We will end up paying for walking.. And we will be taxed for talking.. Akahambe #ramaphosamustfall pic.twitter.com/iTtrlBbgl3— Thabiso Ndumesh Dube (@MfanaKamakhosi) July 5, 2018
#ramaphosamustfall South Africa is getting more expensive everyday pic.twitter.com/LfsYy8EZTt— Dos Dee (@DosDee3) July 5, 2018
Many Twitter users couldn’t share the hashtag without mentioning Zuma.
#RamaphosaMustFall 😂😂 Jacob Zuma ryt now🙉 . . But is not even a year but!! pic.twitter.com/hwHddwP0k4— KgorAzay❤🌻 (@KgorAzay) July 5, 2018
Despite Zuma’s presidency being tainted by corruption‚ some Twitter users seem to prefer his charismatic charm and entertaining antics.
#RamaphosaMustFall Dear Bab'Zuma It's Bad 😥😥 pic.twitter.com/vWV2BeyxBA— uBhut'bamcel'uxolo 😎 😜 😂 (@sirluhzuluh) July 5, 2018
#RamaphosaMustFall— AORTAH (@lethukuthula12) July 5, 2018
Everything is going up
Still no jobs for the youth.
His not even giving us any drama like Zuma.
It really becoming expesnsive under him
#RamaphosaMustFall because he doesn’t dance or sing, not giving our comedians new material and he only increases prices nje qha pic.twitter.com/tdbJnxzcnA— Maka-GTI 😊💨💨 (@zamandelu) July 5, 2018
#RamaphosaMustFall Zuma was portrayed as a "bad president" but that didn't increase VAT and petrol prices like the Buffalo administration.— TheKing0fShade (@TheKing0fShade) July 5, 2018
We can't live like this.
Some users went so far as requesting a motion of no-confidence against Ramaphosa and criticised the presidential election process.
The masses want to table a Motion Of No Confidence on President Ramaphosa!#RamaphosaMustFall— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) July 5, 2018
#RamaphosaMustFall If this guy could mess everything up in 6months, Imagine the damage he could do in 5years. Motion of no confidence against him should be tabled before it's too late. pic.twitter.com/NZJa88wcfw— T-man❗ (@shongwe_thabane) July 5, 2018
Zuma stole money in peace and spent it with his Gupta friends, no VAT increment, no petrol hikes, now even taxi math's very troublesome.#RamaphosaMustFall— LondanyK (@k_londan) July 5, 2018
Many commentators said removing presidents was not the solution to the country’s problems and that a complete change of the governmental system was needed.
#RamaphosaMustFall— TJR Makhetha (@TJRMakhetha) July 5, 2018
Enough with the Presidents must fall.
These movements are just distractions to not remove the real problem...The ANC. Ramaphosa must stay and we must remove the whole lot next year ka vote. Enough with the games
#RamaphosaMustFall we are adapting Bafana Bafana's tradition of firing coaches by kicking off our presidents... And just like our soccer team, we won't go anywhere. pic.twitter.com/RoHhNMqoKM— 💞♡Tshuuuu♡💞 (@matshogane) July 5, 2018