Xolani Gwala officially in remission and recovering well

After a brave fight against colon cancer over the past nine months‚ Xolani Gwala is officially in remission and is recovering well.

Xolani sent shockwaves through the nation when he announced in September last year that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and would be off air to deal with the medical challenge.

702 station manager Thabisile Mbete said Xolani was in good spirits and that they were hopeful to have him back on the station.

"Xolani is in remission and is back at home recovering from his last operation. We are all looking forward to having him back on the station once he has recovered."

Three weeks ago Xolani's close friend Redi Tlhabi also told fans that he was doing well in the face of the disease.