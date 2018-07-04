The 25-year-old son of former president Jacob Zuma died from lupus‚ a statement released by the Zuma family on Wednesday revealed.

"Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma departed on the 1st July 2018 from complications of systematic lupus erythematosus‚ simply known as lupus‚" the family said.

He is to be buried in Johannesburg this weekend. The service will be held at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg on Saturday morning. He will then be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery.