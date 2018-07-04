News

ANC councillor Nombiba gets bail

Nombiba was found guilty in April of fraud and money laundering

04 July 2018
Bongo Nombiba
Bongo Nombiba
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ANC ward councillor Bongo Nombiba was granted R2,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday.

Nombiba, the ward 20 councillor, was found guilty in April of  fraud and money laundering and was refused leave to appeal the verdict and sentence in Commercial Crimes court.

But on Wednesday he asked for bail pending a decision from Eastern Cape Judge-President Selby Mfanelo Mbenenge on whether he could continue with an appeal.

About 20 ANC members including councillor Andile Lungisa and ANC regional secretary Themba Xathula celebrated Nombiba’s release from jail, with some praising Jesus.

Xathula said: “We firmly believe he will be found not guilty on the appeal.”

Nombiba was found guilty of defrauding the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality of R20,000, which was meant for the Thulamangwane Community Project, a non-government organisation which cares for the elderly and cleans schools in the community.

Nombiba was serving a five year sentence at St Albans.

