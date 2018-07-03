Poetry group invited to share Helenvale heartache
McGregor Festival organisers sponsor PE writers to return after impressive debut
A group of Helenvale poets’ inspiring stories – and the way they use words to conquer violence – left an impression on the organisers of last year’s McGregor Festival of Poetry in Cape Town – so much so that they will return this year.
