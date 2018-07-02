Former president Jacob Zuma has lost one of his sons‚ Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

It was announced late Sunday night that he had died in Johannesburg after a short illness.

He is believed to have been in a private hospital‚ where he died on Sunday evening.

There are no further details at present.

The Zuma family have indicated a representative will “advise on any further details” in due course.

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma is the youngest of five children born to the ANC leader and Kate Mantsho‚ who committed suicide.

He is believed to have been born in 1993.

His siblings include the well-known twins Duduzane and Duduzile.