‘Police must pay for my girl’s death’
Mom wants justice over 2013 U’hage shooting
The mother of a little girl who was gunned down in Uitenhage during a violent protest in 2013 has called for the prosecution of the officer who fired the fatal shot – even though the South African Police Service agreed to pay R3.8-million in damages.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.