More delivery vehicles hijacked in Bay

Two transport vehicles were hijacked in Port Elizabeth on Monday morning.

Last week, at least eight delivery vehicles were hijacked in the Bay in separate incidents.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the latest hijackings involved a Kloppers bakkie and a DSV logistics courier vehicle.

The Kloppers bakkie, which was transporting a fridge, was hijacked outside a house in Ben Mwasi Street in Kwamagxaki.

According to officials, the driver and his passenger were delivering a fridge when four men approached them.

Beetge said two of the four men had firearms and demanded that the two delivery employees hand over their cell phones and money.

“The suspects then got into the bakkie and drove off,” he said.

At 10:10am the bakkie was recovered in Vusimusi Street, Zwide, with the fridge stolen.

In the second incident, a DSV transport vehicle was hijacked in Central at about 11am.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the courier van was hijacked in Deare Street while dropping off stock.