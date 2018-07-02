Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has been ordered to appear in court on July 12 to face two charges of culpable homicide related to a 2014 car accident.

Duduzane Zuma’s lawyer Gary Mazaham confirmed that he had received the summons‚ but said he was not in a position to comment on whether Zuma would appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

“At this time‚ I have no instructions on that‚” he said.

“Personally‚ I can see no reason why he should not appear.”

Confirmation of the summons issued against Zuma – for culpable homicide and alternatively reckless driving – comes as his family announced late on Sunday that his younger brother Vusi had died after a short illness.