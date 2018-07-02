News

Call to stop roadworks along Circular Drive

Project's budget must go to poorer areas, says Daniels

By Nomazima Nkosi - 02 July 2018

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality must stop construction work in Circular Drive and divert its budget to develop townships and northern areas.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

White winter: Snow arrives in the Cape!
Family of shot child fights for justice

Most Read

X