Snow heads for East Cape

South Africans may be in for a little Christmas revelry in July.

The Snow Report has predicted that a major cold front, on Sunday, is likely to bring a blanket of snow across the country.

“It is looks like Christmas is coming a little early for all of us!” the organisation said.

The SA Weather Service has also issued a warning about the snowy conditions.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised of possible localised flooding‚ windy conditions and disruptive snowfall over the western and southern parts of South Africa‚” the service said in a statement.