Snow heads for East Cape
Major cold front likely to bring blanket of snow across the country this weekend
South Africans may be in for a little Christmas revelry in July.
The Snow Report has predicted that a major cold front, on Sunday, is likely to bring a blanket of snow across the country.
“It is looks like Christmas is coming a little early for all of us!” the organisation said.
The SA Weather Service has also issued a warning about the snowy conditions.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised of possible localised flooding‚ windy conditions and disruptive snowfall over the western and southern parts of South Africa‚” the service said in a statement.
The Snow Report’s Rob Ansell said that by Sunday night some snow was expected to fall over the peaks of the majority of Cape mountains.
Ansell said the Eastern Cape should receive “its fair share of snow‚ with the heaviest falls being predicted for the Lady Grey and Barkly East areas and surrounds”.
Hogsback is also likely to receive some snow, although for now, only light falls are predicted for this region.