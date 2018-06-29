Residents at wits’ end over sewage
Pungent problem in Kwazakhele persists for weeks
The pungent stench of raw sewage in Kwazakhele has forced residents to keep their doors and windows closed. The sewage has been flowing in Mavavanya and Sobukwe Streets for about a month, angering residents who have taken to the streets in protest.
