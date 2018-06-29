Suspended SARS head Tom Moyane will appear at the Nugent inquiry into tax administration today – despite not being formally invited to appear.

Moyane’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said the suspended tax boss regarded the inquiry‚ conducted by Judge Robert Nugent‚ as “nothing else but a witch-hunt being conducted on Commissioner Moyane’s tenure at SARS”.

The inquiry heard yesterday that restructuring at the SA Revenue Service had culled its enforcement capacity.

Former chief officer for enforcement Gene Ravele told the inquiry that the tax agency’s capacity to conduct criminal investigations and prosecutions has been neutered since the restructuring under Moyane’s watch.

“The operational review was about dismantling enforcement‚” he said.

On Wednesday‚ the commission heard how the critical large-business centre was dismantled during the restructuring conducted between 2014 and 2016.

Ravele said he was aware that an instruction had been issued for SARS to halt all inspections on cigarette companies.

The instruction was allegedly issued by then second-incommand Jonas Makwakwa.

“The amount of revenue SARS collects from excise is dropping – if you are going to stop inspections, people are going to do as they wish‚” he said.

Ravele was at the helm of the division which housed the alleged “rogue unit” or the high-risk investigation unit – reports on which had weakened the institution and led to a purge of senior executives.

Ravele yesterday described the work done by the unit and denied that it had procured surveillance equipment.