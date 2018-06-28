Addo ranger accidentally kills baby

A one-year-old girl was killed after being accidentally shot by an Addo Elephant Park ranger on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the 45-year-old ranger was getting ready for shooting practice when the incident happened.

“The ranger was in the company of his wife and the one-year-old girl in their bedroom when he attempted to make his fire arm safe. According to both him and his 42-year-old wife, he removed the magazine and then took the rifle (which was hanging from a gun sling) from his shoulder,” he said.

“A shot went off and the bullet hit the wife as well as the little girl. The girl passed away on the scene and his wife was taken to Livingstone Hospital with a wound in her arm.”

Beetge said that the ranger was not arrested, but a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.

“Ballistic and forensic tests were conducted and the outcomes of those reports will determine the course for the investigation. Other charges in terms of the Fire Arms Control Act, 2000 could be added as well,” he said.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie said: “The police members as well as the forensic experts attending the scene were shocked and left saddened by the girl who lost her life in this incident. Fire arm owners should always be careful when handling their fire arms.”