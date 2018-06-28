News

Addo ranger accidentally kills baby

Ranger accidentally shoots his child

By Gareth Wilson - 28 June 2018

A one-year-old girl was killed after being accidentally shot by an Addo Elephant Park ranger on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the 45-year-old ranger was getting ready for shooting practice when the incident happened.

“The ranger was in the company of his wife and the one-year-old girl in their bedroom when he attempted to make his fire arm safe. According to both him and his 42-year-old wife, he removed the magazine and then took the rifle (which was hanging from a gun sling) from his shoulder,” he said.

“A shot went off and the bullet hit the wife as well as the little girl. The girl passed away on the scene and his wife was taken to Livingstone Hospital with a wound in her arm.”

Beetge said that the ranger was not arrested, but a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.

“Ballistic and forensic tests were conducted and the outcomes of those reports will determine the course for the investigation. Other charges in terms of the Fire Arms Control Act, 2000 could be added as well,” he said.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie said: “The police members as well as the forensic experts attending the scene were shocked and left saddened by the girl who lost her life in this incident. Fire arm owners should always be careful when handling their fire arms.”

Six-year-old's body found buried in garden

The home of a 25-year-old man was petrol-bombed on Sunday after a missing girl’s body was found buried in the garden. Six-year-old Stacey Adams ...
News
3 days ago

Girl, 8, ‘accidentally shoots granddad’

Randfontein police are investigating a case of attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl “accidentally” shot her grandfather in the head in the ...
News
2 months ago

Dad who accidentally shot son dead weeps in court

A father who allegedly accidentally shot dead his son at a Johannesburg school wept‚ holding his head in his hands‚ as he faced a charge of murder on ...
News
21 days ago

Related articles

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Chilling tale of 28 hours lost at sea

Most Read

X