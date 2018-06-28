News

600 pupils forced to share seven foul toilets

School’s crisis highlights province-wide problem

By Tremaine van Aardt - 28 June 2018

In a damning indictment of the Eastern Cape Education Department, more than 600 pupils have been forced to share seven damaged toilets for the past month at a Port Elizabeth school.

