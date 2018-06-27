T20 owners at odds with CSA

Nelson Mandela Bay Stars’ Ajay Sethi has joined the chorus of T20 Global League (T20GL) owners unhappy about Cricket South Africa’s handling of the tournament that never was.

The disgruntled Durban Qualandars and the Pretoria Mavericks have already voiced their displeasure at CSA’s decision to reinvent the competition.

It was to have been played for the first time in November and December last year but was postponed for a year when it emerged it would lose almost R180-million.

It is now a new venture owned by the board and SuperSport.

CSA’s board has said previously that “the majority of the owners [of the eight teams] clearly indicated the important matters they wanted to be resolved, that being the refund of the deposits and matters re the cost incurred”.

Most of the original franchise owners have been refunded their deposit of $250 000 – almost R3.4-million at the current exchange rate – plus interest of 3% or 3.5%.

But that is not good enough for the Qualandars, who say they want a piece of the action instead, or the Mavericks, who also want the up to R6.7-million they have spent on salaries and logistics.

Yesterday, the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars climbed onto the bandwagon. “CSA has no right to damage our credibility,” Sethi, the owner of the Port Elizabeth franchise, said.

“Either they should let the owners or IMG [the International Management Group] run the league, or pay us projected profits and damages.

“They can’t get away with everything.”

Sethi was responding to a question about why he wanted to remain involved with the project despite CSA having let the owners down.

Asked if the Stars were, like the Qualandars and the Mavericks, considering taking legal action against CSA, Sethi said, “Yes, as CSA can’t send the deposit back and take our rights.”

In a statement released earlier, Sethi had said: “We were very happy that the SuperSport deal was the way forward for all of us, but it was shocking to hear that CSA had another agenda by putting owners out of the league.”