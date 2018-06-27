Mercedes’ R10bn shot in arm for SA

German luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz has thrown South Africa an important foreign investment lifeline with a pledge to plough R10-billion into the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in East London yesterday.

It will mean hundreds of new jobs for the Eastern Cape.

The Stuttgart-based marque will make its next generation C-Class sedan in East London, which will safeguard the existing jobs at the factory and contribute to growth in the region.

The plant, opened in 1958, employs 3 300 people and will be extended by two-thirds to accommodate new manufacturing capacity.

It produced 110 000 vehicles last year.

“The announcement by Mercedes-Benz Cars to inject R10-billion [ß600-million] into the South African economy signals the positive momentum we are making to realise the ambitious target of raising R1.2-trillion in new investment,” Ramaphosa said.

The investment will come as a relief for Ramaphosa, who came into office pledging an economic turnaround but has been buffeted by soaring living costs, a weak currency and dire growth and business confidence data.

Mercedes’ move “endorses South Africa as a favourable destination for investment”, Ramaphosa said.

Mercedes executive Markus Schäfer said: “The decision to have the new generation of the C-Class built in East London reaffirms the plant and Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

“The investment is also a sign of our commitment to South Africa and efforts to revive economic growth as well as the socioeconomic development of the East London region.”

The multibillion-rand investment, which will see the factory extended to create a smarter, greener, increasingly digitalised plant, was announced by Schäfer at the corporation’s auditorium in the East London plant.

The dignitaries present, led by Ramaphosa, included Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Schäfer said this year was a special one for the plant as it celebrated 60 years since it manufactured the first C-Class sedan in East London.

“With the investment of ß600-million we are significantly expanding our plant in East London and equipping it for the future.” He said the plant was one of only four in the world producing the C-Class range and was ranked among the top five plants in the world for its quality production and 99.9% employee attendance record.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa chief executive and executive director of production, Andreas Engling, praised the employees at the plant for its excellent reputation.

“With initiatives like the Mercedes-Benz Learning Academy, we are promoting the overall industrial and commercial development of the Eastern Cape,” he said.