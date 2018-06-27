Alcohol abuse alarm
High incidence of foetal syndrome in farming areas a big concern
Social Development MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi has raised deep concern about the high incidence of foetal alcohol syndrome disorder (FASD) in farming areas stretching from Joubertina into the Langkloof.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.