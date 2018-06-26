Resistance to antibiotics on the rise
Popular medication most effective treatment in some cases but correct application and use are vital, experts warn
As a countrywide survey found that increasing numbers of patients were pressuring doctors to prescribe antibiotics, Bay general practitioner Dr Werner Strydom said doctors were already seeing the threat of antibiotic resistance.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.