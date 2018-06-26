Jayde accused fails in bail bid
Siyoni showed little emotion during proceedings
Family members who allegedly lied on his behalf and lied about his relationship with a state witness did Jayde Panayiotou murder accused Luthando Siyoni no favours – his bail application denied yesterday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.