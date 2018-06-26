News

Jayde accused fails in bail bid

Siyoni showed little emotion during proceedings

By Tremaine van Aardt - 26 June 2018

Family members who allegedly lied on his behalf and lied about his relationship with a state witness did Jayde Panayiotou murder accused Luthando Siyoni no favours – his bail application denied yesterday.

