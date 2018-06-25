Driving schools censured

Applicants show up at driving licence and testing centres under pressure, nervous and unprepared

Driving schools in Nelson Mandela Bay are not giving students enough lessons to ensure they are prepared for their driver’s licence tests. Applicants are also showing up at driving licence and testing centres under pressure, nervous and unprepared without the necessary documents, leading to the abysmal 34% pass rate last year.

