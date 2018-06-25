Another PE courier truck hijacked

A DSV logistics courier truck was hijacked when pharmaceuticals were being delivered to a pharmacy in Govan Mbeki, Central, on Monday morning.

Within 20 minutes of the hijacking, the vehicle was recovered by the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad in Avenue E in New Brighton.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the truck was hijacked while staff were off loading boxes of products for the pharmacy.

“Two men approached them, one armed with a firearm. The delivery driver was threatened and the suspects stole the truck.

“Within 20 minutes, the truck was located in New Brighton near the railway houses. All the stock on the back of the truck had been stolen," Labans said.

Labans said the exact amount of pharmaceutical products – including medicine – that was taken was unknown and subject to a stock take.

The preliminary value of stolen items is thought to run into hundreds of thousands of rand.

“We can confirm that some of the products being delivered were medicines but the exact type of product is still being established,” he said.

Over the last two months several courier vehicles have been hijacked in the Bay.

Some of the items stolen in the various hijackings include meat, catalytic converters and cellphones.

A case of hijacking is under investigation.