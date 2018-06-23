News

Electricity interruptions in Mount Croix and PE Central

By Herald Reporter - 23 June 2018
Light bulb
Light bulb
Image: Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Electricity interruptions are expected in the Mount Croix and PE Central areas, after vandals gained entry unlawfully and vandalized six circuit breakers, cut all earthling straps between the various cubicles inside the substation.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki  said they expect interruptions as technicians continue working at the substation.

"Excessive damage has been done." Mniki said.

"Apologies for any inconvenience that might be caused."He said. 

Latest Videos

Chilling tale of 28 hours lost at sea
Metro bid to break deadlock

Most Read

X