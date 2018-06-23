Electricity interruptions in Mount Croix and PE Central

Electricity interruptions are expected in the Mount Croix and PE Central areas, after vandals gained entry unlawfully and vandalized six circuit breakers, cut all earthling straps between the various cubicles inside the substation.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said they expect interruptions as technicians continue working at the substation.

"Excessive damage has been done." Mniki said.

"Apologies for any inconvenience that might be caused."He said.