Rendel said about 15 minutes later two police officers walked off with the man‚ who had accosted the passengers.

“He was saying how he went to Israel and Israel sent him back home. It didn’t even look as if he was being properly detained or put into handcuffs.”

SAJBD chairperson Shaun Zagnoev said anti-Semitic content is common online‚ but is rarely “so virulent and inflammatory” as these latest reports.

“The posts show how easily radical anti-Israel sentiment can spill over into hateful slurs and threats against Jewish people in general.”

Zagnoev claims a mural with a German flag with a swastika in the middle also appeared in Hamilton Street‚ Coronationville‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday morning.

The SAJBD believes these are also attacks on South Africa’s democracy.

“We need to condemn politicians who whip up racism and we need to condemn extremist groups who intimidate and harass individuals who are vulnerable and express an opinion that doesn’t agree with theirs.

“The vast majority of South African Jews are overwhelming and proudly South African‚ proudly Jewish‚ and proudly Zionist.”

The SAJBD believes it is no coincidence that there has been a spike in Antisemitism online after model Shashi Naidoo apologised for expressing support for Israel.

In a series of posts made on social media over the weekend‚ Shashi got into a debate with a follower on Instagram‚ which was regarded by some as indicating she was pro-Israeli.

She apologised for her comments and has since lost several endorsement deals in the outcry that followed.

The SAJBD and SA Zionist Federation criticised the Boycott‚ Divestment‚ Sanctions (BDS) movement earlier this week for their change of heart about Naidoo from the “devil incarnate” to “poster girl” in two days.

“It represents a triumph of censorship over freedom of expression‚ a victory for those who resort to threats‚ insults and intimidation to silence those who express views in support of Israel.”

DJ Black Coffee came under fire in April after performing in Tel Aviv.

Earlier this month‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba suspended Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse after a video circulating on social media showed Phalatse apparently declaring that she and the City of Johannesburg were friends of Israel‚ during an event she attended.