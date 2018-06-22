SA a technological laggard – Leoka

South Africa has missed being at the forefront of the technological revolution while the rest of the world advances rapidly.

This is the message from economist Dr Thabi Leoka who will address guests at this year’s Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit.

Leoka questions whether one of the leaders of the technological movement, Elon Musk, who was born in Pretoria, would have been as successful as he is today had he stayed in the country.

“I wonder to what extent does our expensive data, slow WiFi connectivity and poor investment in the ICT sector stifle creativity, innovation and development,” Leoka said.

“Imagine what South Africa would be like if we fully embraced the technological revolution.”

Another speaker, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona, will talk about the leadership crisis today, with the dichotomy between individualism and humanism.