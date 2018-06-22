SA a technological laggard – Leoka
South Africa has missed being at the forefront of the technological revolution while the rest of the world advances rapidly.
This is the message from economist Dr Thabi Leoka who will address guests at this year’s Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit.
Leoka questions whether one of the leaders of the technological movement, Elon Musk, who was born in Pretoria, would have been as successful as he is today had he stayed in the country.
“I wonder to what extent does our expensive data, slow WiFi connectivity and poor investment in the ICT sector stifle creativity, innovation and development,” Leoka said.
“Imagine what South Africa would be like if we fully embraced the technological revolution.”
Another speaker, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona, will talk about the leadership crisis today, with the dichotomy between individualism and humanism.
Footage courtesy of NMU Business School, BAIC SA, Sovereign Foods, MBDA, SABC, eNCA, National Geographic
Other speakers include University of the Western Cape’s deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Professor Vivienne Lawack, retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler, Kagiso Trust founding member the Rev Frank Chikane and businesswoman Kate Moodley.
The fifth summit, on June 27, is in partnership with The Herald.
It will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Summerstrand from 8am.
To register, visit www.nmbleadershipsummit.co.za or contact Charmaine Smith on (041) 365- 7591.