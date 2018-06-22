Principals will have to explain bad results

Principals will be held accountable if their schools perform badly in the 2018 matric exams, with the Nelson Mandela Bay district working towards a 79% pass rate.

This is according to Eastern Cape education superintendent-general Themba Kojana.

He was speaking at the department’s Nelson Mandela Bay office yesterday after an oversight visit to the city.

“Principals will be held accountable and there will be consequence management,” he said.

“I will phone principals and they must explain.

“We will assist in calling, talking and training but if all else fails then we will have consequence management.”

But Kojana said he was confident schools in the area would achieve district director Ernest Gorgonzola’s expected pass rate of at least 79%.