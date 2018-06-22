PE tyre shop robbed

A VW Caddy was stolen during a robbery at a tyre business in Sutton Road, Sidwell, at about 10am on Friday morning.

According to police, four men entered G B Tyre Products posing as clients.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said once the men were inside they pulled out firearms.

“The suspects then threatened the staff and the owner.

"They demanded money and [told] all the workers to hand over their cellphones,” she said.

“After taking the cellphones and money, the men took the owner's VW Caddy and fled.”

Within 30 minutes of the robbery, the Caddy had been recovered, abandoned, in Connacher Street, New Brighton.

The vehicle has been confiscated for forensic investigators to gather evidence.

No one was injured in the robbery.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.