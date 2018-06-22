Medical aid fund bombshell

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi released two Bills yesterday that pave the way for sweeping reforms to South Africa’s healthcare system.

Both are likely to lead to heated debate with private sector providers over what is deemed to be a fair rate for their services.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill seeks to establish a fund that will contract with accredited public and private sector providers to pay for healthcare services for its beneficiaries, as the government realises its ambition for providing universal healthcare.

A crucial aspect of this plan will be the mechanism established to determine what the fund will pay hospitals, doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“It is likely to be a difficult process to determine a fair price for both sides,” Insight Actuaries & Consultants joint chief executive Barry Childs said.

The NHI Bill was released for public comment hand in hand with the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill.

The changes planned for the medical schemes industry were intended to align it with NHI and provide greater protection to consumers, Motsoaledi said.

“The implementation of NHI is not going to be a onceoff event, but will take place in a phased-in approach,” he said.

“While this is happening, medical scheme beneficiaries need immediate relief from serious challenges experienced in the current regime.”

The Medical Schemes Amendment Bill contains measures to improve scheme governance, expand mandatory benefits to include more primary healthcare cover and regulate broker fees more closely.

While it does not detail the fees healthcare providers may charge medical scheme members, Motsoaledi reiterated his stance that there should be a uniform tariff.

“We cannot continue to run a system where people are paid differently for the same services,” he said.