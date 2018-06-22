Some residents of Grahamstown and other parts of the Makana Municipality have been without access to clean water for months.

This follows the discovery by independent laboratories in the middle of last month that levels of E.coli bacteria in Makana’s drinking water supply were unsafe.

This sparked outrage among residents and civil society organisations, which accuse the municipality of inefficiency and mismanagement.

The problem was first raised publicly by the social development and infrastructure development and technical services portfolio committees, which, on May 16 and 17, highlighted that high levels of E.coli – a bacterium indicating contamination by faeces or sewage that can cause a number of illnesses – were found in the water supply.

Only after these concerns were raised at the committees did officials explain that they had not been testing the water‚ and did not have the necessary chemicals to treat the water because of financial constraints.

They assured the public that the chemicals were on the way.

According to Flow‚ a Rhodes University student research initiative‚ there are two water treatment works in Makana – the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Plant‚ which supplies the poorer, eastern side of Grahamstown with water‚ and the Waainek Water Treatment Works‚ which provides water to the wealthier university-oriented side.

The water comes from the surrounding Orange and Kariega river systems which act as catchments in surrounding valleys.

This results in small‚ highly polluted streams carrying sewage leaks‚ spilt oil‚ chemicals and faeces into the rivers‚ and then the water storage dams.

“The eastern township side has long suffered from pipe leakages and heavily silted water from James Kleynhans,” Grahamstown Residents’ Association secretary Tim Bull said.