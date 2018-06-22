EL woman killed by cop husband at school

An East London police constable has been arrested after he shot his wife in front of teachers and management at the Voorpos primary on Friday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the constable, who is now in custody, was on duty at the time of the murder.

“It is alleged that an on duty police constable from the East London Cluster shot and killed his wife on the school premises, near the entrance gate to the school.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at the moment. The investigation continues," Mzuku said.

Education Department MEC Mandla Makupula, in a statement hours after the shooting, said he was deeply saddened.

He said the woman was a Voorpos primary School Governing Body (SGB) member and was killed “in full view of the school staff and management”.

“This allegedly happened (Friday) morning during an SGB formal introduction session at the school.