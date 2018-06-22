News

EL woman killed by cop husband at school

Governing Body member killed in full view of school staff and management

By Gareth Wilson - 22 June 2018
Emergency services and police outside Voorpos Primary School where a man allegedly shot and killed a woman
Image: Alan Eason

An East London police constable has been arrested after he shot his wife in front of teachers and management at the Voorpos primary on Friday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the constable, who is now  in custody, was on duty at the time of the murder.

“It is alleged that an on duty police constable from the East London Cluster shot and killed his wife on the school premises, near the entrance gate to the school. 

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at the moment. The investigation continues," Mzuku said. 

Education Department MEC Mandla Makupula, in a statement hours after the shooting,  said he was deeply saddened. 

He said the woman was a Voorpos primary School Governing Body  (SGB) member and was killed “in full view of the school staff and management”.

“This allegedly happened (Friday) morning during an SGB formal introduction session at the school.

"Apart from that, medics were also called to the scene by the school leadership, but declared the SGB member dead upon arrival at the scene,” he said.

“The department wishes to state categorically that the only confirmed casualty of the incident is the SGB member.

"Our fraternity has been robbed of a selfless individual who sacrificed her own time just to ensure that our communities participate meaningfully in transforming our education to meet the societal needs.”

Makupula said Buffalo City education district director Edgar Klaasen had arranged counselling for those who were at the school.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID),  has taken over the probe as the murder allegedly involved an on duty police official.

