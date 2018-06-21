State-of-art library and IT centre to help uplift pupils

Pupils from the impoverished Humansdorp community will soon be enjoying a multimillion rand boost to their education

Pupils from the impoverished Sea Vista community in Humansdorp will soon be enjoying a multimillion rand boost to their education with a state-of-the-art library and IT centre scheduled to be completed in September.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.