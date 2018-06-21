Robbery at Greenacres

Five gunmen stole jewellery worth about R4-million during a brazen morning robbery at Creative Jewellers in Greenacres Shopping Centre.

The robbery happened at about 10:30am on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men entered the shop before ransacking the cabinets and stealing the jewellery.

“They stolen a large amount of jewellery and then walked out of the centre,” she said.

“The men got into a getaway car parked outside and drove off.”