News

Robbery at Greenacres

Jewellery stolen from Creative Jewellers

By Gareth Wilson - 21 June 2018
Five gunmen stole about R4 million worth of jewellery during a brazen morning robbery at Creative Jewellers in Greenacres Shopping Centre.
Five gunmen stole about R4 million worth of jewellery during a brazen morning robbery at Creative Jewellers in Greenacres Shopping Centre.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Five gunmen stole jewellery worth about R4-million during a brazen morning robbery at Creative Jewellers in Greenacres Shopping Centre.

The robbery happened at about 10:30am on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men entered the shop before ransacking the cabinets and stealing the jewellery.

“They stolen a large amount of jewellery and then walked out of the centre,” she said.

“The men got into a getaway car parked outside and drove off.”

Naidu said that no one was injured and no shots were fired during the robbery.

This comes only a week after Samsung Teletek electronics store was robbed in the same centre.

Last weeks robbery saw six armed men enter the Teletek store and steal cellphones, watches and money.

Before the suspects left the building they fired one shot and made off in a Toyota Yaris.

Police are on scene.

Shoppers flee as robbers hit store in Greenacres

A Chaotic scene played out at the Greenacres Shopping Centre yesterday afternoon when six armed suspects entered the mall’s Samsung Teletek ...
News
6 days ago

Bay woman still in ICU after brutal attack

A Kamma Park woman who was brutally attacked in a house robbery earlier this week, is still in intensive care.
News
22 days ago

PE pupils stabbed with broken bottle

Two pupils were stabbed with a broken bottle when they were attacked by a man suspected of targeting schoolchildren in Port Elizabeth
News
27 days ago

Related articles

Latest Videos

Metro bid to break deadlock
Fresh new look for your trusted source of news

Most Read

X