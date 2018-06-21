Metro bid to break deadlock
Strike has paralysed services, with pockets of protests flaring up because of power outages
The metro has finally tabled an offer to the two municipal unions in an effort to break the back of the crippling strike in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.