Daily Spotlight on what’s hot, or not
An all-new National Arts Festival daily supplement, produced by The Herald, will be out on the streets of Grahamstown next week, from day one of the fest.
Jam-packed with previews, profiles, news, reviews and pictures, the 12-page publication, Spotlight, will be your onestop, go-to festival guide to keep you up to date on what’s happening, what’s hot and what’s not during the event.
Something new(ish!) on the streets of Grahamstown! A daily Festival newspaper is returning to Grahamstown this year.— NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 7, 2018
“Spotlight” is a project of @HeraldPE, supported by @StandardBankArt @basa_news and NAF. Reviews, updates, features and awesome photography from #NAF2018 pic.twitter.com/QJLC9jBnR8
It will also include a “Fringe in 50” feature – an essential daily catalogue of mini-reviews.
For festival visitors in Grahamstown, Spotlight will be available as a combo with your daily edition of The Herald, or on its own at just R4.
You can get your copy from our easy-to-spot street sellers in Grahamstown from the very first day – Thursday next week – and it will thereafter be published daily (including the first Saturday and Sunday) until Saturday July 7.
For those in the rest of our circulation area, The Herald will be carrying festival news and reviews in the print edition and online, as well as having updates through our social media platforms.
So whether you are in the City of Saints or anywhere else, you will have all the buzz of this annual arts extravaganza at your fingertips.
Inquiries: spotlight@tisoblackstar.co.za
Advertising: MullerS@tisoblackstar.co.za