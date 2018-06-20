Vlogger beats challenges to inspire others to walk tall
When Gareth Mason was a teenager, a teacher once told him his dwarfism would never allow him to play sport – but that was just the beginning of him smashing all kinds of stereotypes. Now with a thriving YouTube channel, Mason, 27, of Charlo, who incidentally went on to become cricket captain at Cape Recife High School, is working hard to motivate those living with disabilities.
