Vlogger beats challenges to inspire others to walk tall

When Gareth Mason was a teenager, a teacher once told him his dwarfism would never allow him to play sport – but that was just the beginning of him smashing all kinds of stereotypes. Now with a thriving YouTube channel, Mason, 27, of Charlo, who incidentally went on to become cricket captain at Cape Recife High School, is working hard to motivate those living with disabilities.

