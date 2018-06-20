News

Sad farewell to constable killed in New Brighton shootout

Dedicated cop always there for colleagues

By Yolanda Palezweni - 20 June 2018

Slain policeman Bonga Ngcingwana was such a dedicated officer that his colleagues never thought twice about calling him for back-up.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack

Most Read

X