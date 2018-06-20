Service delivery intensifies

Protesters have damaged four municipal vehicles at a municipal depot in Motherwell.

Police spokesman Captain Andrew Beetge said about 100 angry residents barricaded the R335, also known as the Addo Road, at about 9.30am on Wednesday.

“The motive is the electricity problems since last Friday,” Beetge said.

“At about 9.30am, four municipal vehicles including a truck, a VW Caddy and two bakkies were damaged by an unknown number of suspects at the municipal depot. Damage ranges from broke windows to batteries being stolen.”

Police appealed to motorists to use alternative routes for their own safety.

Meanwhile, New Brighton residents have blocked streets in their are, with police cautioning motorists to use alternative routes.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge warned motorists to stay clear of Sheya Kulati and Ferguson Streets - where protesters have started burning tyres.

Similar to the protest underway on the R335, residents in New Brighton are also lashing out about an electricity outage in the area.