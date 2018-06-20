Fresh new look for your trusted source of news

The Herald has seen its fair share of change in almost 175 years.

But our name – while important with its rich history – has never been as imperative as delivering the content you want.

Being a source of news and information you can trust – and one that gives you a voice.

That is something we take very seriously and which we constantly seek to improve upon.

That evolution at Newspaper House will break new ground from tomorrow when an all-new look for our titles hits the streets and is delivered to your homes.

Both The Herald and Weekend Post have been given a fresh makeover – nothing too radical, but a nip and tuck we hope you will like and embrace just as we have.

It’s all part and parcel of ensuring our print editions and digital offerings – working in tandem – provide you with the best possible one-stop point for breaking news and quality journalism.

No matter which format you choose, no matter when.