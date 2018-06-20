Coega safe gas scheme
South Africa could become the first country on the continent to produce environmentally friendly refrigeration and air conditioning gases, and Coega is the ideal site for such a plant, the Department of Environmental Affairs said yesterday. Senior official Obed Baloyi said South Africa imported hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) from 50 different companies to meet the country’s refrigeration, aerosol propellant, foam manufacture and air conditioning requirements.
