City centre trashed as strike turns ugly

Frustration of workers palpable

Striking municipal workers torched dustbins, littered streets in the city centre with rubbish and barred those who were at work from leaving the municipal buildings in Port Elizabeth yesterday as the protest entered its sixth day. Union leaders stepped in as some workers stuffed papers under a vehicle belonging to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and tried to set it alight.

