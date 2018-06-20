City centre trashed as strike turns ugly
Frustration of workers palpable
Striking municipal workers torched dustbins, littered streets in the city centre with rubbish and barred those who were at work from leaving the municipal buildings in Port Elizabeth yesterday as the protest entered its sixth day. Union leaders stepped in as some workers stuffed papers under a vehicle belonging to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and tried to set it alight.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.