Agonising recovery for snake victim

Hopes are high that Port Elizabeth snake catcher will make a full recovery

By Gareth Wilson - 20 June 2018

Although he is battling to breathe, has suffered severe lung and organ damage and is covered in blisters, hopes are high that a Port Elizabeth snake catcher – bitten by a deadly boomslang two weeks ago – will make a full recovery.

