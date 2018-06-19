South Africa will know today what happened behind the scenes that led to former Springbok Ashwin Willemse walking out during a live broadcast.

SuperSport said yesterday it would announce the outcome of the independent review into the incident at 3pm at its offices in Randburg.

On May 19‚ Willemse directed pointed comments at fellow former Springboks Naas Botha and Nick Mallett before walking off set following the Lions versus Brumbies match.

Willemse‚ who played 19 tests and was a member of the 2007 World Cup-winning squad‚ said he “can’t work with people who undermine other people”.

“I’m not going to sit here and be patronised by these two individuals [Mallett and Botha] who played their rugby during the apartheid era‚ a segregated era.”

The three have not featured on any broadcasts pending the outcome of the independent review.

Advocate Vincent Maleka confirmed he had handed over his report to the broadcaster.