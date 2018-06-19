Visiting Bay fans revel in ‘electric’ World Cup vibe
On a work gig, sightseeing or hunting down tickets, all agree – Russia is the place to be
A melting pot of nationalities and an electric atmosphere is how Bay residents living it up in Russia have described the host country of the 2018 Fifa World Cup.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.