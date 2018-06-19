‘Vandals’ nabbed at historic home
Arrests welcomed but much still to be done to save Coega farmhouse
The vandalism hampering the restoration of the once-majestic 19th century Hougham Park estate could be a part of history with three suspects caught red-handed last week.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.