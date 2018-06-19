Residents urged to either keep refuse or take it to dump sites

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has urged residents to rather keep their refuse bags in their yards or to drop them off at the various drop off centres or landfill sites.

This, as the municipal strike is still ongoing with no end in sight as yet.

The Mfanasekhaya Gqoboshe Customer Care Centre (former Eric Tindale Building), Uitenhage, Walmer, Despatch and KwaNobuhle Customer Care Centres are still closed.

The municipality has advised residents to steer clear of the centres until further notice.

Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said: “Our customer care centres currently operational are Korsten, Cleary Park, Kwamagxaki, Motherwell Thusong Centre and the New Brighton Customer Care Centre.

“Even though these centres are open, we caution residents to use their own discretion when approaching these centres as our Joint Operations Centre (JOC) received reports of intimidation at some of our municipal buildings,” Baron said.

Residents whose electricity meters have been blocked, can contact the budget and treasury customer care centre department on 041 506 5555, Baron said.

To have your electricity accounts reconnected, residents can:

- Pay at ABSA Bank branches (current account:40-7953-3842, branch code: 632005);

- Pay at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and list the NMBM as the beneficiary;

- Pay at any Post Office, EasyPay points at Makro, House & Home, Pep, FinBond, Woolworths and DionWired;

- EFT via the internet, and, the mobile payment application on Play Store.

Proof of payment can be e-mailed to reconnections@mandelametro.gov.za or send a fax to 041 506 1442.