News

Justice system hit by staff shortages

Prosecutors under the whip as numbers decline and vacancies unfilled

By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 June 2018

The number of prosecutors has dwindled to alarming levels, with a critical shortfall in Port Elizabeth.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack

Most Read

X