I got rich from pyramid scheme, says accused

Leunberg gives evidence for first time in trial for 2009 murder

German murder accused Jens Leunberg was warned against self-incrimination as he told the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday how he had made millions through a pyramid scheme back home. Sporting a different look with his signature plaited beard shaved off, Leunberg, 41, took the stand for the first time after eight years in custody.

