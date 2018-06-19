Guilty verdict for 'Angel' murderers
The Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday found two men guilty of the murder of Aaliyah "Angel" Tee, 12, and the attempted murder of her parents.
Judge Mandela Makaula found the evidence against Nealon Redhouse, 18, and Deon Harmse, 24, to be overwhelming.
Judge Makaula said young Aaliyah's parents, Edmund and Candice Tee, had been exemplary witnesses despite the trauma they suffered when their daughter was shot dead in their family home in Bethelsdorp in June 2016.
Makaula said Candice Tee had witnessed another murder and that had been the motive for the horror attack.
Sentence proceedings were postponed to July 26.