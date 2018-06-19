News

Guilty verdict for 'Angel' murderers

By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 June 2018
Deon “Kwas” Harmse, left, and Nealon Redhouse have been found guilty of murdering Aaliyah "Angel" Tee
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday found two men guilty of the murder of Aaliyah "Angel" Tee, 12, and the attempted murder of her parents.

Judge Mandela Makaula found the evidence against Nealon Redhouse, 18, and Deon Harmse, 24, to be overwhelming.

Aaliyah "Angel" Tee
Judge Makaula said young Aaliyah's parents, Edmund and Candice Tee, had been exemplary witnesses despite the trauma they suffered when their daughter was shot dead in their family home in Bethelsdorp in June 2016.

Makaula said Candice Tee had witnessed another murder and that had been the motive for the horror attack.

Sentence proceedings were postponed to July 26.

